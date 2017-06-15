Citrus greening: Will a signature industry for Florida survive?
University of Florida researchers at Mid-florida Research and Education Center in Apopka, Florida are exploring a new crop of florida Hops that they hope could provide an alternative for citrus farmers fighting citrus greening. University of Florida researchers at Mid-florida Research and Education Center in Apopka, Florida are exploring a new crop of florida Hops that they hope could provide an alternative for citrus farmers fighting citrus greening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Henry
|1,544,840
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|39 min
|Rose_NoHo
|58
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|1 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|105
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|932
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|22 hr
|Rossum
|29
|Marla Weech being laid off at WKMG-Channel 6 (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Cadmodel78
|289
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|WACKO
|63,768
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC