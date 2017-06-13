Challenger criticizes Robert Stuart for Brodeur donation
Commissioner Robert Stuart is running for a fourth term representing Orlando's District 3. His opponent is local attorney Asima Azam. Commissioner Robert Stuart is running for a fourth term representing Orlando's District 3. His opponent is local attorney Asima Azam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|41 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|11
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|48 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|92
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|1,543,727
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|2 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|36
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|yet another Irving
|63,761
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|899
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|weaponX
|1,089
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC