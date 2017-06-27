CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health Reach Definitive Agreement...
Newswise - Orlando, FL CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health have entered into a definitive agreement to partner in urgent care throughout greater Orlando, including the eight existing Orlando-area CareSpot urgent care centers. Under the terms of the agreement, the existing centers, and all future centers, will continue to be managed by CareSpot and co-branded CareSpot Urgent Care Orlando Health.
