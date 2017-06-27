CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Heal...

CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health Reach Definitive Agreement...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Newswise - Orlando, FL CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health have entered into a definitive agreement to partner in urgent care throughout greater Orlando, including the eight existing Orlando-area CareSpot urgent care centers. Under the terms of the agreement, the existing centers, and all future centers, will continue to be managed by CareSpot and co-branded CareSpot Urgent Care Orlando Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,550,877
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr Murphey_Law 513,200
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,429
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 21 hr LizW 73,769
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Common Sense 63,861
last post wins! (Jul '11) Wed Concerned_American 6,019
News Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11) Tue Media dont tell t... 16
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC