Burglary of Apopka official's home un...

Burglary of Apopka official's home unravels similar crimes in Central Florida

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

When a burglar broke into the home of Apopka commissioner and clergyman Doug Bankston in late April, the pastor/politician leaned upon not only police to solve the crime but also prayer. Police said a 9mm Glock handgun, a Rolex watch and some jewelry - including Bankston's wedding band - were taken in the burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 8 min yuck fou 101
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min ester povington 1,544,726
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 hr Eagle 12 - 932
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 56
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 17 hr Rossum 29
News Marla Weech being laid off at WKMG-Channel 6 (Jun '08) 21 hr Cadmodel78 289
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr WACKO 63,768
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC