Apopka decides no pedestal for John L...

Apopka decides no pedestal for John Land memorial statue

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Apopka will place a statue memorializing long-time Mayor John Land in the front of Apopka City Hall, facing the U.S. flag and U.S. Highway 441. Apopka will place a statue memorializing long-time Mayor John Land in the front of Apopka City Hall, facing the U.S. flag and U.S. Highway 441.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min No Surprize 1,545,292
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 1 hr Andrew 57
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,771
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 hr Gexlenudt 960
News Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill... 17 hr Cheryl Throne 2
News Roads named for Lt. Debra Clayton, Arnold Palmer 17 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... May 29 Lily 3
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC