The last farmer of Florida's prized Zellwood corn is thinking of packing it in
Hank Scott steps out of his pickup between the long rows and snaps off an ear that grows about bellybutton-high on the forehead-high stalks. Shucking it with a satisfying rip and not being too fussy about the rogue strands of silk, he bites into the bicolored ear, the back of his hand a napkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|southerngirl
|1,535,661
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|460
|Research: Dropouts flee area schools (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Willieneal123
|55
|Live updates: Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay w...
|Wed
|Cheryl Throne
|1
|Wal-Mart bolsters area footprint with two new w...
|Wed
|Cheryl Throne
|2
|Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks incentives t...
|Wed
|Cheryl Throne
|1
|Tornado watch likely to be expanded; storms ent...
|Wed
|Cheryl Throne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC