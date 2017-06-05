Teen dead after car crashes into pole in Apopka, troopers say
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,540,239
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|569
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|obama muslim
|63,705
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|zazz
|98,411
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|12 hr
|truffully thinking
|1
|Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting
|21 hr
|Truth
|1
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC