News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

Driver Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, was arrested in Apopka, Florida, with an ingenious license-plate cover that he could raise and lower remotely from his key chain . On Jan. 11 at a $1.25 toll plaza, he had neglected to check his rear-view mirror before lowering the cover -- and failed to notice that right behind him was a Florida Highway Patrol car with a trooper watching the whole thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.