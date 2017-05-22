News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Driver Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, was arrested in Apopka, Florida, with an ingenious license-plate cover that he could raise and lower remotely from his key chain . On Jan. 11 at a $1.25 toll plaza, he had neglected to check his rear-view mirror before lowering the cover -- and failed to notice that right behind him was a Florida Highway Patrol car with a trooper watching the whole thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|John Galt
|1,534,300
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|lucas
|330
|Let's Chat (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Jane
|19,228
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|8 hr
|Bye bye
|33
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|14 hr
|Lon Spector
|165
|Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09)
|Sun
|pissed off
|22
|Go Trump.
|Sun
|Bye bye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC