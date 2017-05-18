NBC announces its first new sitcom for 2017-18 TV season
Howerton plays a philosophy scholar who settles for a job teaching Advanced Placement biology to high school students, but starts scheming. NBC previously announced two drama pickups: "Rise" starring Josh Radner as a dedicated teacher, and military intelligence drama "For God & Country" with Anne Heche.
