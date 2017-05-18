NBC announces its first new sitcom fo...

NBC announces its first new sitcom for 2017-18 TV season

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Howerton plays a philosophy scholar who settles for a job teaching Advanced Placement biology to high school students, but starts scheming. NBC previously announced two drama pickups: "Rise" starring Josh Radner as a dedicated teacher, and military intelligence drama "For God & Country" with Anne Heche.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min Cheech the Conser... 1,533,968
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 59 min TheOneWhoSolvedTh... 164
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 322
News Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09) 11 hr pissed off 22
Go Trump. 12 hr Bye bye 1
What happened to Orlando?. It's dirty and ghetto. 12 hr Bye bye 1
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 16 hr Lon Spector 513,168
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC