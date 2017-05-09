'Make brunch great again': Orange Cou...

'Make brunch great again': Orange County allows restaurant liquor sales beginning at 7 a.m.

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Mimosa with omelet and crisp-tender bacon at Croissant Gourmet in Winter Park. A new ordinance will allow liquor sales at all unincorporated Orange County restaurants beginning at 7 a.m., as Winter Park already does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,528,130
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr Tre H 26
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 4 hr fortmyersf 25,594
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,398
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 8 hr Murphey_Law 513,145
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 9 hr Murphey_Law 131
Snapchat 9 hr BigDD 1
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Orange County was issued at May 09 at 2:18PM EDT

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC