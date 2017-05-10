LDS Church says Trump's order easing political restrictions won't alter current stance
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, before signing an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches. From second from left are, Cardinal Donald Wuerl is the Archbishop of Washington, Pastor Jack Graham, Paula White, senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|John Galt
|1,529,120
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|1 hr
|Lon Spector
|136
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,148
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|56
|Gov. Scott Stop Illegal Gang Stalking and Crook...
|7 hr
|Gang stalked in LC
|3
|Republicans' Plan takes takes away care for Rap...
|12 hr
|abby
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,399
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC