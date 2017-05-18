Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters pass extra homestead exemption
In November 2018, Florida voters will decide if the homestead exemption should be increased by $25,000. Thanks to state lawmakers, Florida voters will have the chance to give themselves a property-tax break worth about $275 for the average homeowner next year.
