Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters pass extra homestead exemption

In November 2018, Florida voters will decide if the homestead exemption should be increased by $25,000. Thanks to state lawmakers, Florida voters will have the chance to give themselves a property-tax break worth about $275 for the average homeowner next year.

