Bear found dead on side of road near Apopka

A bear was found dead on the side of the road near Apopka after apparently being hit by a car, according to police. Apopka police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called around 7 a.m. about the dead bear in the median on Apopka Boulevard and Hiawassee Road.

