Apopka, Ocoee seek downtown success l...

Apopka, Ocoee seek downtown success like Winter Garden

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Even as they continue to grow, Apopka and Ocoee aspire to reshape their downtowns like Winter Garden, their smaller neighbor in west Orange. Visitors are drawn to Winter Garden, whose motto is "a charming little city with a juicy past," by a recreational trail and an alluring array of restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Earl 1,530,980
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 133
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 11 hr Murphey_Law 513,156
Attn Disney: Kristen Gilbride's dad is a black ... 16 hr Cousin Shane S 3
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 18 hr robert 151
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,401
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 12 Suezanne 94
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC