4-H club members build mini libraries...

4-H club members build mini libraries for Lake parks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Austin Walker, left, with siblings Conner, Nathaniel and Logan Harper next to a little library at the North Lake Community Park in Umatilla. Austin Walker, left, with siblings Conner, Nathaniel and Logan Harper next to a little library at the North Lake Community Park in Umatilla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,532,225
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr frindly 196
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 4 hr Lon Spector 513,160
John E. Aills Leesburg Bowl Owner 6 hr VogalAndTinaWoods 1
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... 13 hr heartbroken 1
Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12) Tue bsemanchik 23
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... Tue Lon Spector 154
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC