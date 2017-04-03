White House points finger at top Obama aide over Russia investigation

A Hernando man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a sword before running her over in his pickup and crashing into a tree. According to Citrus County deputies, Eric Huffman, 41, faces a charge of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of ex-girlfriend Brandi Blevins, 42. It happened on Sunday night, when responding to a 9-1-1 call of a woman being stabbed at a home just before 10:30 p.m., deputies said they found Blevins' body in the front yard.

