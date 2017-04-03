White House points finger at top Obam...

White House points finger at top Obama aide over Russia investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

A Hernando man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a sword before running her over in his pickup and crashing into a tree. According to Citrus County deputies, Eric Huffman, 41, faces a charge of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of ex-girlfriend Brandi Blevins, 42. It happened on Sunday night, when responding to a 9-1-1 call of a woman being stabbed at a home just before 10:30 p.m., deputies said they found Blevins' body in the front yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 6 min Tenth Street 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Grey Ghost 1,515,500
News Millions donated to Florida politicians amid 20... 1 hr lavon affair 2
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 4 hr KCinNYC 31
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 17 hr lisa 25,591
News Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07) 18 hr GaGirl2021 9
News Casey Anthony Ordered Back to Orlando (Aug '11) 20 hr The judge 3
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC