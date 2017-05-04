Monkey business leaves some neighbors on edge
A monkey that was spotted hanging out near a restaurant in Apopka, Florida is quickly becoming the talk of the town. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been called, but there's no active search at this time, officials said.
