Man, 70, killed in crash on Semoran Boulevard

56 min ago

An Apopka man trying to cross Semoran Boulevard in a mobility scooter was hit by a car and killed Monday afternoon. The man, 70, was in a crosswalk, said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Montiero.

