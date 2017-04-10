Man, 70, killed in crash on Semoran Boulevard
An Apopka man trying to cross Semoran Boulevard in a mobility scooter was hit by a car and killed Monday afternoon. The man, 70, was in a crosswalk, said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Montiero.
