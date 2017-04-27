LiveTrends booms in Apopka with trend...

LiveTrends booms in Apopka with trendy, low-hassle plant decor

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Apopka's LiveTrends Design has grown to 120 employees in four years designing plant decor like clothes fashion -- fast, trendy and no hassle. Apopka's LiveTrends Design has grown to 120 employees in four years designing plant decor like clothes fashion -- fast, trendy and no hassle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,522,499
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 1 hr Latisha 93
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 4 hr Lon Spector 513,105
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 17 hr zazz 98,384
Republican Party of liars, cheats, sex offenders Apr 24 ChildAbuse is Wrong 1
April is Child Protection Month but Trump Hosts... Apr 24 ChildAbuse is Wrong 1
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) Apr 24 Julios Lottery ti... 15
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC