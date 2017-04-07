Florida Walmart shopper who killed diaper thief faces manslaughter charge
A 51-year-old Florida man, who says he killed a Walmart diaper thief because he feared for his life, has been charged with manslaughter. Arthur Adams, 19, was shoplifting diapers at the Walmart in Pine Hills, Florida, on February 4 when he was shot and killed, according to reports on Thursday.
