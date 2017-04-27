Fertilizer-maker tests reconnection to Apopka wastewater plant

Apopka's problems with its wastewater treatment facility are affecting Anuvia Plant Nutrients, a company that invested nearly $100 million in a manufacturing facility on Jones Avenue in Orange County. Apopka's problems with its wastewater treatment facility are affecting Anuvia Plant Nutrients, a company that invested nearly $100 million in a manufacturing facility on Jones Avenue in Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.