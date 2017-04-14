Central Florida lawmakers sprinkle budget with local projects
A year after getting $20 million in state money for a downtown campus, the University of Central Florida could receive millions more for new buildings, research centers, business initiatives and a program to help veterans. The projects are just a slice of the tens of millions of dollars in local spending items added to the budget by lawmakers this year, despite new rules imposed by the House to make them more transparent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Flincher
|1,521,820
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|18 min
|Nathan
|90
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,382
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,104
|Republican Party of liars, cheats, sex offenders
|21 hr
|ChildAbuse is Wrong
|1
|April is Child Protection Month but Trump Hosts...
|21 hr
|ChildAbuse is Wrong
|1
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC