Central Florida lawmakers sprinkle budget with local projects

Monday Apr 17

A year after getting $20 million in state money for a downtown campus, the University of Central Florida could receive millions more for new buildings, research centers, business initiatives and a program to help veterans. The projects are just a slice of the tens of millions of dollars in local spending items added to the budget by lawmakers this year, despite new rules imposed by the House to make them more transparent.

