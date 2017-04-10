Beer with Apopka-grown hops gets Fres...

Beer with Apopka-grown hops gets Fresh From Florida label

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Elliot Meyer savored every sip of Apopka Hop Pale Ale, a craft beer brewed with plants some people think can revive the region's struggling greenhouses. Meyer, 36, a beer enthusiast in Apopka, drove to First Magnitude Brewing in Gainesville earlier this month for a taste of the ale, the first made with only Florida-grown hops.

