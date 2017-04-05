Apopka closes land deal for City Center at U.S. 441/S.R. 436
Apopka inked a deal this week with a developer for its long-awaited City Center, a project the mayor views as a big step toward creating a gateway for Orange County's second-largest city. Taurus Southern Investments paid about $300,000 for two city-owned acres south of Main Street, including Highland Manor, a wedding and special-events venue housed in a Victorian mansion.
