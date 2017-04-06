7 things to know today and Apopka clo...

7 things to know today and Apopka closes first land sale for downtown center

27 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Good morning, Orlando! After ongoing discussions for years about building a new gateway of sorts in Apopka, the city yesterday closed on a sale of the first two parcels for the new Apopka City Center, a major project officials believe will transform downtown into a mix of stores, restaurants, professional offices and a public park.

Apopka, FL

