Orlando Gun Club building new range, shop in Ocoee

Orlando Gun Club is expanding to western Orange County with a new gun range and retail store set to open this summer. County permits show the gun club building a 15,000 square foot facility at 11814 W. Colonial Drive in Ocoee , bigger than its 12,500-square-foot club on Vineland Road near The Holy Land Experience.

