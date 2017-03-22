Orlando Gun Club building new range, shop in Ocoee
Orlando Gun Club is expanding to western Orange County with a new gun range and retail store set to open this summer. County permits show the gun club building a 15,000 square foot facility at 11814 W. Colonial Drive in Ocoee , bigger than its 12,500-square-foot club on Vineland Road near The Holy Land Experience.
