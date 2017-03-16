Ocoee man accused of stabbing roommat...

Ocoee man accused of stabbing roommate during move-out argument

An Ocoee man was arrested Thursday, accused of stabbing his 29-year-old roommate during a fight over moving out of the home earlier in the day. Officers took Roberto Vazquez Hernandez, 57, into custody after his roommate said Vazquez Hernandez stabbed him several times Thursday, said Detective Sgt.

