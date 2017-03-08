Multiple Florida counties affected by AT&T 911 outage Multiple counties in Central Florida are affected by an AT&T issue causing a 911 outage. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m4iboe People in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties are among those who might have trouble reaching 911 dispatchers, officials confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.