More celebs, quick service coming to ...

More celebs, quick service coming to Planet Hollywood Observatory

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Manny's Original Chophouse is coming to Baldwin Park, Humble Bumble comes to Ivanhoe and more on the Central Florida Food Minute with Lauren Delgado and Kyle Arnold Manny's Original Chophouse is coming to Baldwin Park, Humble Bumble comes to Ivanhoe and more on the Central Florida Food Minute with Lauren Delgado and Kyle Arnold Once backed by movie stars Bruce Willis , Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger when it opened in 1991, Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl wants to bring back the celebrity appeal to create buzz for the restaurant's $25 million renovation. Planet Hollywood paired with celebrity chef Guy Fieri to redesign the menu and the TV host has twice appeared the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,506,835
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min President Roosevelt 63,514
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 28 min Murphey_Law 513,014
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 1 hr Princess Hey 172
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 1 hr Princess Hey 626
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 12,939
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 19,593
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC