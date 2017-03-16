More celebs, quick service coming to Planet Hollywood Observatory
Manny's Original Chophouse is coming to Baldwin Park, Humble Bumble comes to Ivanhoe and more on the Central Florida Food Minute with Lauren Delgado and Kyle Arnold Manny's Original Chophouse is coming to Baldwin Park, Humble Bumble comes to Ivanhoe and more on the Central Florida Food Minute with Lauren Delgado and Kyle Arnold Once backed by movie stars Bruce Willis , Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger when it opened in 1991, Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl wants to bring back the celebrity appeal to create buzz for the restaurant's $25 million renovation. Planet Hollywood paired with celebrity chef Guy Fieri to redesign the menu and the TV host has twice appeared the restaurant.
