Man accused of murder after Seminole County heroin overdose
An Apopka man is facing a murder charge for allegedly selling another man a heroin dose that killed him, Seminole County deputies said. Tamas Harris, 18, faces a charge of murder resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Pete
|1,506,261
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|164
|MSNBC Best Network cable News
|6 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,933
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,234
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,587
|two words (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|28,102
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC