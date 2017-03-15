Man accused of murder after Seminole ...

Man accused of murder after Seminole County heroin overdose

An Apopka man is facing a murder charge for allegedly selling another man a heroin dose that killed him, Seminole County deputies said. Tamas Harris, 18, faces a charge of murder resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance.

