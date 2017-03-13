Longwood business sells gadget to blo...

Longwood business sells gadget to block red-light cameras

Pete Muller, owner of Tint World in Longwood, uses a digital camera flash to demonstrate a "jammer" device installed below his license plate, designed to prevent red light cameras from reading a vehicle's license plate. The device detects the red light camera's flash and fires its own flash at the plate, producing a glare that renders the camera's photo unreadable.

