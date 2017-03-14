Inspector finds rodent droppings, closes golf course restaurant
State health inspectors closed the bar and grill at the Apopka Golf and Tennis Club last week after finding rat droppings. State health inspectors closed the bar and grill at the Apopka Golf and Tennis Club last week after finding rat droppings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,506,057
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,003
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|158
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,927
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,226
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC