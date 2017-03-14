Inspector finds rodent droppings, clo...

Inspector finds rodent droppings, closes golf course restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

State health inspectors closed the bar and grill at the Apopka Golf and Tennis Club last week after finding rat droppings. State health inspectors closed the bar and grill at the Apopka Golf and Tennis Club last week after finding rat droppings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,506,057
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr Murphey_Law 513,003
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Dudley 8,058
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 7 hr Princess Hey 158
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 12,927
3 word game (Jan '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 14,226
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC