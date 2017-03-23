Gateways planned for Pine Hills, Dr. ...

Gateways planned for Pine Hills, Dr. Phillips to bring out identity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Plans are underway for gateways in Dr. Phillips and Pine Hills, established communities eager to stamp their identities in concrete. Plans are underway for gateways in Dr. Phillips and Pine Hills, established communities eager to stamp their identities in concrete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,508,824
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Leonardo DiCarbono 63,552
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 1 hr Lon Spector 513,030
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 2 hr Princess Hey 649
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 2 hr Princess Hey 200
3 word game (Jan '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 14,274
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 12,969
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,827,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC