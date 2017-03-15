Cops: Winter Park couple finds man living in condo, is attacked
Kayin Harper, 23, was arrested Monday, March 13, 2017 after a Winter Park couple returned from vacation to find him living in their home, an arrest report states. Kayin Harper, 23, was arrested Monday, March 13, 2017 after a Winter Park couple returned from vacation to find him living in their home, an arrest report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Crime.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Pete
|1,506,038
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|3 min
|Doobie Time
|163
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|5 min
|Doobie Time
|14,233
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|19,585
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|8 min
|Doobie Time
|12,932
|two words (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Princess Hey
|28,100
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|23 min
|Princess Hey
|619
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC