Bryan Nelson to challenge Kilsheimer for Apopka mayor

Orange County Commissioner and veteran lawmaker Bryan Nelson is expected to announce his candidacy today for Apopka mayor, challenging incumbent Joe Kilsheimer. Orange County commissioner Bryan Nelson, who successfully petitioned the city of Apopka to annex his home last year, is expected to announce today that he will challenge Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer's re-election bid.

