Beverly Ligon Pens a Preacher's Daughter
In Beverly Ligon's new book, A Preacher's Daughter Uriah searches through her past to see where she went wrong in order to set things right, all in hope to see her mother again in heaven. As a preacher's daughter, she is raised up in the church and taught how to live a Christian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,508,351
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|9 min
|silly rabbit
|96
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|643
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,963
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,023
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|7 hr
|Doobie Time
|195
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Doobie Time
|14,269
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC