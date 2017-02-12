Troopers: One dead in single-car wrec...

Troopers: One dead in single-car wreck near Apopka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Orlando Homicide Report

An Orlando man was killed after he was pinned between his vehicle and a guardrail near Apopka early Sunday, officials said. Anthony Hanks, 44 of Orlando, was driving south on Lakeville Road under the overpass of State Road 414 when his Chevrolet Tahoe crossed over into the northbound lane, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Homicide Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,203
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Obama who 1,492,670
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 44 min Murphey_Law 512,886
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,336
3 word game (Jan '11) 22 hr Princess Hey 14,071
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Fri Princess Hey 19,427
Kissimmee police drove off Fri Left to die 11
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC