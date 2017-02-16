Push for starting high school later i...

Push for starting high school later in Orange stalls

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Students arrived before 7 am at Orlando's Boone High School one morning in 2016. George Skene/Orlando Sentinel A push for later high school start times in Orange County stalled during a work Thursday night as school board members differed on whether pushing back high school start times is worth spending an additional $5 million annually.

