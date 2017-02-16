Push for starting high school later in Orange stalls
Students arrived before 7 am at Orlando's Boone High School one morning in 2016. George Skene/Orlando Sentinel A push for later high school start times in Orange County stalled during a work Thursday night as school board members differed on whether pushing back high school start times is worth spending an additional $5 million annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|RoxLo
|1,495,518
|Giant Confederate flag set to fly near I-4 inte... (May '08)
|1 hr
|Malone
|1,139
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|493
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|46
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,104
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,806
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,473
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC