Oakland's push for sewers could spark...

Oakland's push for sewers could spark development

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County If a push to bring a sewer system to Oakland is successful, the tiny town could be flush with development. Town Manager Dennis Foltz said Oakland could double in population to more than 5,000 residents in five years or less and new businesses could boost its tax base Little by little, the town, established in 1887, has gotten pieces in place for a system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Incognito4Ever 1,496,174
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 4 hr Lon Spector 512,907
3 word game (Jan '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 14,112
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 15 hr Tzu 73,758
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 18 hr 2twisted 19,484
News Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09) 19 hr mrusso 16
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) 23 hr yidfellas v USA 24
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC