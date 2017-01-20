Oakland's push for sewers could spark development
Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County Oakland Town Manager Dennis Foltz explains how its plans for a sewer system will benefit the tiny hamlet in west Orange County If a push to bring a sewer system to Oakland is successful, the tiny town could be flush with development. Town Manager Dennis Foltz said Oakland could double in population to more than 5,000 residents in five years or less and new businesses could boost its tax base Little by little, the town, established in 1887, has gotten pieces in place for a system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,496,174
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,907
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,112
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|15 hr
|Tzu
|73,758
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|2twisted
|19,484
|Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|mrusso
|16
|Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14)
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|24
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC