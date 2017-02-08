News Ads adds three Us pipe plants with Plastic Tubing Industries purchase
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has expanded its footprint in the Southern U.S. by acquiring Plastic Tubing Industries Inc. of Orlando, Fla. PTI makes high density polyethylene pipe and related accessories at plants in Apopka, Fla.; Warrington, Ga., and Hempstead, Texas.
