Cops: Teens who asked to use woman's ...

Cops: Teens who asked to use woman's phone instead pull out gun, carjack her

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Orlando Homicide Report

Two 15-year-old boys are accused of carjacking a woman after asking to use her cellphone, according to the Apopka Police Department. The woman pulled into the driveway of her Lancer Oak Drive home Monday afternoon when two teens walked up, an arrest affidavit said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Homicide Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,497,110
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Rshermr 63,301
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr Murphey_Law 512,930
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 5 hr Princess Hey 522
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 5 hr Princess Hey 72
3 word game (Jan '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 14,134
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 12,831
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC