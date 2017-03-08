Cancer survivors Brodarious Hamm, Tas...

Cancer survivors Brodarious Hamm, Tashawn Manning cleared for spring practice

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Alabama Live

Offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm and defensive lineman Tashawn Manning, both of whom originally signed with Auburn in 2016 but were diagnosed with cancer before enrolling, have been cleared to participate in spring practice, head coach Gus Malzahn announced. "I'm excited to get both those guys out there," Malzahn said.

