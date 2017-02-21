Auburn 'hopeful' cancer survivors Tashawn Manning,...

Auburn hopes to have two original members of its 2016 signing class cleared for participation when spring practice starts Feb. 28. Defensive lineman Tashawn Manning and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, both of whom have been battling cancer, could be ready to roll when spring practices begin, according to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. "I'm hoping both those guys will be able to go through spring," Malzahn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.