Apopka hopes changes boost struggling festival
Hoping to cut losses and boost attendance, organizers of Apopka 's Old Florida Outdoor Festival will try something new this year: Free admission. The city charged $25 for adults and $5 for kids last year, but racked up bills for temporary fencing and staffing to prevent people from sneaking in.
