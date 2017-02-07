Apopka hopes changes boost struggling...

Apopka hopes changes boost struggling festival

Hoping to cut losses and boost attendance, organizers of Apopka 's Old Florida Outdoor Festival will try something new this year: Free admission. The city charged $25 for adults and $5 for kids last year, but racked up bills for temporary fencing and staffing to prevent people from sneaking in.

Apopka, FL

