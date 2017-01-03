Vintage trains that offer rides for L...

Vintage trains that offer rides for Lake County visitors will soon be gone

Read more: The Daily Commercial

The Orange Blossom Cannonball and Lake Dora Express, vintage trains that offer tourist-style rides for visitors and locals, will be leaving Lake County on January 31. After nearly six years of chugging along between Tavares, Mount Dora and Sorrento, the trains will provide their last rides, scheduled for the weekend of January 27, 28 and 29. Derek ... (more)

