Vintage trains that offer rides for Lake County visitors will soon be gone
The Orange Blossom Cannonball and Lake Dora Express, vintage trains that offer tourist-style rides for visitors and locals, will be leaving Lake County on January 31. After nearly six years of chugging along between Tavares, Mount Dora and Sorrento, the trains will provide their last rides, scheduled for the weekend of January 27, 28 and 29. Derek ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,474,945
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,803
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|38 min
|zazz
|98,308
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|8 hr
|Milee
|73,755
|keep a word drop a turd
|16 hr
|TrollUndertheBridge
|2
|Nasty Nasty Ugly Ugly Braids on Carla Hall on t... (Mar '15)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC