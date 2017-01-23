Stolen Youth: My Mom Sold Me for Drugs

Stolen Youth: My Mom Sold Me for Drugs

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Before she had even graduated from elementary school, Savannah Parvu had witnessed drug deals at local bars and knew her mother's method of payment-prostitution. "There came a time when she started prostituting me for the drugs because they wanted me instead of her," Parvu said.

