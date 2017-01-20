Prosperity, heresy and Trump: Inaugur...

Prosperity, heresy and Trump: Inauguration pastor Paula White answers her critics

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Paula White speaks at her church, New Destiny Christian Center, on Jan. 1, 2017, in Apopka, Fl. Photo courtesy of Sarah M. Brown Paula White has been called the president-elect's "God whisperer" and the closest thing Donald Trump has to a spiritual guide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Earl 1,481,771
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 43 min Into The Night 62,958
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 3 hr Tn Guy 19,316
loan shark (Dec '11) 17 hr Loan Offer 38
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 22 hr truth 7,994
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) Thu Princess Hey 13,131
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 23
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC