Owl saved from truck grill released b...

Owl saved from truck grill released by rescuers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: UPI

An owl rescued from the front grill of a pickup truck in Florida was released back into the wild with help from the vehicle's owner. Lake County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Guest 1,488,429
Princess Hey 27 min Princess Hey 59
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Ask Kennedy 63,053
Room available Tue Just helping 1
News Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09) Tue Oh Those Pharts 41
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Jan 30 zazz 98,321
Judge Jennifer Davis can be judged too (Oct '14) Jan 28 Manual LaBore 5
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC