Man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2015 murder
A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the 2015 shooting death of his friend. Phuc Nguyen, 20, pled no contest to charges of second degree felony murder and shooting from a vehicle in the Dec. 27, 2015 death of Kevin Espinal.
