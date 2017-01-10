Fish harvest takes a bite out of slime
Fish harvest takes a bite out of slime Yearly gizzard shad harvest helps clear up Central Florida lakes Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jFX8qh Vinh Lee, a fisherman from Apopka, uses a gill net to catch gizzard shad. Lake Apopka, north of Orlando in central Florida was once the most contaminated lake in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,478,323
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|31 min
|Princess Hey
|19,292
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|OzRitz
|62,866
|In car accident ...left disabled
|1 hr
|Joe
|2
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|3 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|20
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,313
|two words (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|27,932
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC